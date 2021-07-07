Uganda: Busia Elders Write to Gender Ministry Over Kingship Row

Busia Elders Council has written to the Gender ministry expressing their dissatisfaction over a new cultural leader.

The elders accuse the ministry of overlooking their choice and recognising another leader.

In their June 30 letter that Daily Monitor has seen, the elders' council aver that in their April 24, 2018, letter to the former Gender minister, Ms Janat Mukwaya, they submitted their minutes and resolutions for implementation of who should be their cultural leader.

Signed off by the general secretary of Busia Eleders' Council, Mr William Wandera, the elders say the ministry instead installed Mr Phillip Wanyama Hasibante Nahaama as the King of Bugwe Chiefdom and yet their choice was Sulaiman Godfrey Wanyama Machembe.

"Busia Elders Council on the April 24, 2018, submitted to your predecessor in office our minutes and resolutions for implementation which were received and stamped but were ignored by your predecessor, Ms Mukwaya, who went ahead on April 29, 2019, and gazetted Nahaama as the cultural leader of Obwenengo Bwa Bugwe Cultural Institution," reads in part the elders' letter to the ministry.

"Busia Elders Council, therefore, demands that you correct the mistake and de-gazette the unlawful cultural institution with its leadership because we know the history and culture of our people as elders better than any department or ministry of government," they further wrote.

The elders' council that claims to have the last say on cultural matters in the area has also threatened to apply the Basamia/ Bagwe Traditional Cultural resolution mechanism as a last resort if their demands are not met.

The resolution indicates that the elders would consult their spirits on the leadership wrangle.

"This will settle the dispute culturally over who of the two is the true traditional or cultural chief of Bugwe Chiefdom between the Abayero Royal Clan Elders' Council versus Abalundu Clan Elders' Council. We remain expecting your most kind consideration in this regard," the letter further read.

Mr Frank Mugabi, the spokesperson of the Gender ministry, said he needed time to consult to find out the right position about the said kingship row.