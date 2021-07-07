Namibia: State Banks Secure Funding, Injection Still Ongoing

NAMIBIA'S two state-owned banks - Agribank Namibia and the Development Bank of Namibia - have secured a further N$800 million to inject into the local economy.

However, the funds have not yet made a reasonable dent in the local economy, although part of it has been already deployed.

The two banks recently confirmed to The Namibian that the funds were sourced from both the local and international market.

The borrowing is part of the freedom the two banks were given last year to source extra capital, worth N$800 million, to inject into the economy as part of the Covid-19 stimulus package.

The stimulus package had made available around N$2,2 billion in off-balance sheet guarantees to various local entities to get extra capital to fund stimulating economic activities and offer a repayment period.

The two entities recently told The Namibian they have used their guarantees and managed to borrow more capital. Agribank borrowed within the country, while the Development Bank of Namibia sought cheap cash from Germany.

According to Agribank chief executive officer Sakaria Nghikembua, the agri-sector lender/financier has borrowed its N$350 million against the government-backed guarantees in the local, non-commercial bank market.

"We have raised the funding in the local, non-commercial bank market. We have tapped into markets that are supportive of Agribank's affordable interest rates approach," said Nghikembua.

He, however, did not specify which institution filled their borrowing bowl, what instrument was used and the interest rate payable.

For the DBN, however, chief executive officer Martin Inkumbi said the bank had not used the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX)-listed bond programme, but the entire N$450 million was tipped through a concessional loan from KfW Development Bank.

KfW is a German state-owned investment and development bank based in Frankfurt.

Inkumbi said the bank will pay interest on the concessional finance. A concessional loan is characterised by a low-interest rate compared to rates offered by various markets. Market prices are associated with risk, while concessional loans could take a soft approach, especially with guarantees.

DBN's recent credit ratings by Fitch Ratings show it is still a credible institution.

Inkumbi said the bank opted for the concessional loan rather than other facilities because "the difference between interest paid, and interest received from lenders enables DBN to finance its risk of lending".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Furthermore, Inkumbi revealed that despite taking the concessional loan, DBN can still raise funds on the NSX to finance developmental projects based on its strong balance sheet and sound credit rating.

Historically, DBN mainly relied on capital injections from the state until 2016 when it registered a N$2,5 billion bond programme on the NSX.

Since its formal entry into the listed-debt market in 2016, the bank has issued four bonds to the value of N$791 million.

However, there is still the lingering question on what is the real cost of capital in the country, as the repo rate and financiers keep pricing and placing deemed risk based on their own assessments. As a result, there is a loud call on foreign investors to come to the rescue of the local economy, while the country has N$330 billion worth of savings.

Email: [email protected]