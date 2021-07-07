Namibia: Formalise Informal Business Through Education

ATTACKING the informal sector because it is generally considered as operating illegally and evading taxes is not the answer.

"Informality is best tackled by steady reforms, such as investment in education, and policies that address its underlying causes," says Corinne Delechat, an economist with the International Monetary Fund.

She said this in an article submitted for the fund's June 2021 Finance and Development magazine.

The article comes at a time when Namibia is grappling with an expanding informal market, which has now absorbed all workers retrenched as a result of Covid-19.

According to a recent assessment by the United Nations Development Programme office in Namibia, informal businesses exist, but not at a policy level.

Municipalities tend to hate them and use the police force to dismantle them. In many cases, these operate on the outskirts of towns.

According to Delechat, sustainable development requires a reduction in informality over time, but this process will inevitably be gradual because the informal sector is currently the only viable income source for billions of people globally.

"Informality critically affects how fast economies can grow, develop and provide decent economic opportunities for their populations," she said.

Official statistics by the Namibia Statistics Agency show that before Covid-19, more than 50% of the country's labour force was informally employed, including the lowly paid and benefit-less retail workers. Most of these were women (53,6%).

The situation was, however, worsened by the pandemic last year. And because the informal sector is not documented, the government intervention (N$8,1 billion stimulus package) was channelled into the well-established entities in the formal economy.

The informal participants and those who lost their jobs only benefited directly through the N$562 million emergency income grant and through temporary free water.

The UNDP said the level of informality is high (67,2%) among younger people in the 15-24 years age group and 94,4% among people aged over 65 years and most workers (78,3%) in informal employment have no education.

The share of informal employment decreases to 74,8% among workers with primary education, 46,4% among those with secondary education and 17% among those with tertiary education.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Across the 14 regions, informal employment is highest in Kavango West (87,2%), Ohangwena (82,4%), Omusati (74,3%) and Zambezi (68,1%).

Although some business owners operate their businesses from their homes and premises, 53% operate their businesses on construction sites, agricultural plots, bus stops/taxi ranks, on the streets or as mobile vendors or drivers of taxis and buses, confirming a high level of instability and vulnerability in the sector, especially among women who depend on the sector for their livelihoods.

Designing effective policies to address informality is and can be complicated, said Delechat. However, simplifying formality and having set rules that are tailored specifically for the informal sector would see such coming down.

These would include improving access to and quality of education, enhancing financial inclusion by promoting expanded access to formal (or bank-based) financial services, elimination of excessive regulations and bureaucratic requirements, all with the potential to reduce informality.

Email: [email protected]