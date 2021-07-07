Nigeria: Kidscon Gives Scholarships, Child Empowerment Support to Talented, Brilliant but Indigent Children

Akure — A Non-Governmental Organization, Kiddies Concert Education Foundation (Kidscon Multicreations) has offered scholarship and other child empowerment support initiatives to over fifty talented, brilliant but indigent children across the country.

Speaking in Akure, the Ondo state capital at the celebration of over 1,000 kids from 45 different schools both at the primary and secondary levels, the Coordinator, Mrs Funmilola Bankole said the majority of the beneficiaries are students from Ondo state.

Mrs Bankole said that Kidscon has "provide scholarship to students who are in need of assistance in respect of payment of school fees, books, project equipment, school uniform, transport, examination fees and subsistence allowance in accordance with conditions and qualifications the Foundation from time to time.

" The Foundation provides educational assistance to them as necessary and appropriate.

"Educational assistance in form of scholarships to students in primary and secondary school is intended to provide the opportunity and motivation to students from families who cannot afford to continue their studies as it should be.

" Improving the standard of educational achievement of the less fortunate can help break the cycle of poverty and the dependence on continued assistance.

Speaking on the event, Bankole said "it is purposely to celebrate kids both at the primary and secondary levels between age 5 and 17 and connect them together irrespective of their backgrounds.

"We have given scholarship awards to over 50 students and by the grace of God, we will start another phase today".

"We are interested in developing the orphans who have no support to further their educations. Some of the children who started the Kidscon some years back are now in different Universities"

Speaking on the vision and mission of the foundation, Bankole said " Kidscon wants to be the most effective agency offering both the marginalized and privileged children the opportunity to have a say and be involved in the socio-economic development through our numerous life-changing events".

"To promote and protect the rights of children and to empower them using international standards as a measure through advocacy supported by research, awareness-raising, service delivery and effective human and institutional development.

" Kidscon Multicreations aim to celebrate and empower children in Primary and Secondary Schools across the country through numerous life-changing programmes designed by the foundation.

"The organization has a special wing called Kidscon Education Support Foundation which supports the talented, brilliant but indigent children.

"The foundation affords children the opportunity to have fun and exhibit their talents while the gap between the rich and poor is bridged.

"Children are also engaged in various educational competitions where prizes are won by participants from both primary and secondary schools.

"Annual and quarterly concerts have been organized across selected states in the country since 2014 till date and lots of children have benefitted immensely from our scholarship programmes and other child empowerment support initiatives.

The Coordinator added that the organisation also "enhance the involvement and participation of Children of Primary and Secondary schools in the development of society by providing schemes of assistance to those who are in need of skill training and providing assistance to voluntary bodies recognized by the Government.

She appealed to the governments and individuals to give the foundation the needed support so that " we can achieve our aims and objectives better. We also need people of like minds to work together for effective service delivery.

Bankole lauded the chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo for his robust assistance to the foundation.

She described Hon Bunmi Tunji-Ojo as a reliable, generous, humble and Godfearing personality who is always interested in the growth and development of other people.

The Coordinator later unveiled Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo as the brand ambassador and Prince Poroye Biyi as a Consultant.