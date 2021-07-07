Tanzanian Student's Innovation to Protect Earth's Nature

A compelling new exhibit was launched on 19th June 2021 at the Alliance Francaise in Dar es Salaam to commemorate the World Environment Day.

The event was organized by an NGO called the Foundation for the Educational and Environmental Advancement of Tanzanians (FEET).

This powerful exhibit raised awareness of the lasting impact that pollution has on the planet.

Highlighting photos by students from Tanzania, it showcased how the indiscriminate use of plastic waste is impacting their daily lives and surroundings.

The visionary behind this exhibition is a second year Tanzanian student at University of Southern California (USC), Alyanz Nasser.

Alyanz Nasser has developed his passion for saving the environment, since he was 15. He along with a friend founded Envirobags, an environmentally friendly reusable bag social enterprise.

FEET started an instagram campaign 12 weeks ago for youth with the aim of amplifying the voices of younger generations as the movement for climate change intensifies.

Over 100 schools participated and the aim was for the students to take photos and videos of an environment around them that was not in a sustainable condition. The campaign's purpose was to raise awareness about how humanity is damaging the natural world and to show students how ecosystems can be revived.

FEET will also be planting 20,000 Jacaranda trees in Tanzania. This effort will help communities in Tanzania by increasing their climate resilience, food security and income opportunities.

Persistent drought, desertification, food scarcity, competition for natural resources, insecurity, poverty, and migration have coalesced into a perfect environmental storm. Trees are nature's shield against these compounding consequences.

FEET also plans to plant native trees anchoring and enriching soils, making them more productive and stable, and increasing biodiversity, while agroforestry techniques are encouraging sustainable farming and diversification of livelihood

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Honorable Liberata Mulamula, Minister of State in the President's Office, Honorable Ummy Mwalimu, His Excellency Ambassador to France, Frederic Clavier, Director of Environment in the Vice President's Office Dr Andrew Komba and three Environment Ambassadors were present at the event.

Honorable Liberata Mulamula said, "Restoring ecosystems large and small protects & improves the livelihoods of people who depend on them. I appreciate what you do and how it has helped the country in mitigating the factors that affect the environment. You have chosen a good cause. I wish to commend FEET and your partners".