Mozambique: 144 Luxury Vehicles Seized

Maputo — Between Friday and Monday, the Mozambican Tax Authority (AT) seized 144 luxury vehicles which were circulating illegally in the country.

The vehicles are valued at over 52 million meticais (about 820,000 US dollars, at current exchange rates) according to AT spokesperson, Fernando Tinga, cited by Radio Mozambique. Their owners had not paid the customs duty owing, and took them onto Mozambican road using foreign number plates, or forged number plates.

"In clear violation of customs legislation, these vehicles were introduced into the country by various mechanisms. They haven't paid anything to the Mozambican state coffers, and they don't have Mozambican number plates", said Tinga. "The condition for acquiring national number plates is to pay the taxes".

From these cars, he added, the Mozambican State should collect over 27 million meticais in customs duties and other taxes, plus whatever fines are now demanded from the owners.

"The numbers show the seriousness of the situation", said Tinga, "particularly when we consider that the operation lasted for less than a week". 97 of the vehicles were seized in the southern provinces, 32 kin the north and 15 in central Mozambique.

Some of these vehicles displayed a State protocol number plate, but Tinga said such plates are falsified on the black market in number plates.

Tinga added the foreigners driving vehicles with foreign number plates in Mozambique should apply for a temporary import licence. But this facility is only available for foreigners. Any Mozambican with a temporary import licence had obtained it for purposes of tax evasion.