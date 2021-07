Monrovia, Liberia — President George Manneh Weah, has dismissed with immediate effect the Managing Director of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA), Bishop John Allen Klayee.

Bishop Klayee was relieved of his post early Tuesday, July 6, 2021 for administrative reasons.

The Deputy Managing Director for Operations, Martin Hayes, will act as Managing Director of the LAA pending the appointment of the entity's new boss.