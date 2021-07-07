Malawi: Consortium Introduces Online Lessons to Address Shortage of Psychosocial Support Providers

7 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

In an effort to bridge a gap in mental health and psychosocial services in Malawi, a consortium of Ticia Counseling Centre, DMI-St John the Baptist University and the Ministry of Health have introduced online classes in Counselling and Psychotherapy and HIV Testing and Testing Counselling.

The institutions have also introduced weekend classes in their training campuses.

Malawi is one of the countries suffering huge shortage of psychosocial support providers.

Ticia Counselling Centre executive official Patricia Singini said their training is aimed to provide candidates with necessary knowledge, abilities and skills on best counselling and psychotherapy practice and participants will be given certificates at the end of training.

"The training attracts candidates of different background ranging from nurses of all cadres, HIV and Aids providers and counselors, police, social workers, pastors, teachers, clinicians and any related field. We started yesterday for weekday and online classes and we are set to start weekend classes," said Singini.

She reiterated that the minimum qualification for entry into the college is the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) and relevant professional qualification in related field.

Application forms can be obtained at a cost of MK5000.00 from DMI St John the Baptist- Blantyre Campus .Admission Liaison Officer (MW).

"Tuition Fees is MK 200,000.00, payable in instalments and Certificate Processing Fees is MK30, 000.00. The tuition fee should be deposited in MyBucks Bank A/C No: 9072476605018, A/C Name: Ticia Counseling Centre," she said.

The structure of the programme includes one month of theory and two months of practical work. The programme will be offered using face-to-face and online learning.

Meanwhile, Singini has disclosed that duly completed applications, including copies of certificates, references letters, should be submitted to: DMI-ST. John the Baptist UNIVERSITY (Blantyre Campus). Box 5806, Blantyre, Malawi.

Phone: 0995917737/0994522097/0881250414

Email: [email protected]

