Malawi: Prof Hussein Warns Mutharika to Tame His Language

7 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Political scientist Professor Mustapha Hussein has asked former President Peter Mutharika to guard against public pronouncements, which could bleed disunity and generate into chaos in the country.

Hussein was reacting to the remarks Mutharika made at a press conference he held in Mangochi on Sunday.

The political analyst said the former President, being a lawyer himself, should be the first one to know that declaring a President illegitimate and illegal is wrong and that only the courts can do such declaration.

Hussein said: "This call could have not come from Former President Malawi Governments in Malawi come in and go through the ballot. Once the Malawi Electoral Commission has declared some as a winner, no one can challenge that. It's only the Judiciary, which can declare and interpret something illegal."

Hussein said such remarks from Mutharika has capacity to generate violence because every time followers take words from their leaders.

Speaking when he addressed the press conference, Mutharika described the Chakwera administration illegal and that the government does not respect principles of rule of law and human rights.

Mutharika, who was flanked by George Chaponda, David Kambalame, Aliki Mwanza, Charles Mchacha, Imran Mtenje , accused the government of lacking policy direction.

On economy, Mutharika said it is sad that the Malawi economy is in a poor state citing examples of failing Kwacha and high inflation rate.

