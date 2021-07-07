Sudan's Transitional Legislative Council to Convene in August

6 July 2021
Khartoum — The Council of Partners of the Transitional Period in Sudan has begun the formation of a Transitional Legislative Council, with its first session planned for August 17. The council also recommended that all state Walis (governors) should be relieved.

The Member of the Council, Ustaz Haider El Saffi said in press statements that at a meeting at the Republican Palace in Khartoum on Monday, chaired by the head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, that "the Council set up a committee chaired by Kamal Bulad to finalise the work on completing the Legislative Council, and to arrange for it to hold its first session in August 17."

That date is auspicious as it marks two years since the signing of the Constitutional Document which is the blueprint for the transitional period.

El Saffi said in press statements that the Council has recommended the relieving of all the Walis (governors) of the States as of August, and the appointment of the new governors in the same month.

He underlined that the partners discussed the issue of eastern Sudan and the solutions and treatments related to it, which he said will start from now, stressing the council's interest in this issue at the political, security and other levels.

