Tunisia: Kef-Covid-19 - Five Fatalities, 187 More Infected People

6 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Five more deaths have been recorded in the governorate of Kef as a result of the Coronavirus, bringing to 377 the number of fatalities linked to the pandemic in the region.

According to the latest statistics published by the Kef Regional Health Directorate, 187 new infections have been discovered in the governorate where the number of positive cases has reached 11,654 since the spread of the epidemic.

In a statement to TAP, Regional Director of Health Programs in Kef, Abdelkader Jomni said that the number of active cases in the region has risen significantly in recent days to currently 1,129 cases.

According to the same source, 107 COVID-19 patients in the region are currently hospitalised, which is "the highest number recorded since the beginning of the epidemic", noting that the incidence rate has exceeded 800 cases of infection per 100 thousand inhabitants.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
How Aquaculture and Innovation Help Farmer Grow Her Business

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X