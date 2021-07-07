Tunisia: Kef-Covid-19 - Five Fatalities, 187 More Infected People

Tunis/Tunisia — Five more deaths have been recorded in the governorate of Kef as a result of the Coronavirus, bringing to 377 the number of fatalities linked to the pandemic in the region.

According to the latest statistics published by the Kef Regional Health Directorate, 187 new infections have been discovered in the governorate where the number of positive cases has reached 11,654 since the spread of the epidemic.

In a statement to TAP, Regional Director of Health Programs in Kef, Abdelkader Jomni said that the number of active cases in the region has risen significantly in recent days to currently 1,129 cases.

According to the same source, 107 COVID-19 patients in the region are currently hospitalised, which is "the highest number recorded since the beginning of the epidemic", noting that the incidence rate has exceeded 800 cases of infection per 100 thousand inhabitants.