Tunisia: Saied Decides to Summon New Graduates Among Medics and Paramedics to Perform National Service

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed on Monday evening decided to summon medics and paramedics, including biomedical specialists who graduated in the last three years, to perform national service.

In a press release issued after an emergency meeting held Monday evening at the Carthage Palace, in the presence of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, to discuss the health situation in the country, the Presidency of the Republic underlined that announcements will be published in all media to this effect, following which those concerned should contact the nearest local centre for Conscription and Mobilisation to be registered and then distributed to the regions.

The Head of State also decided to form task forces made up of representatives of the armed and security forces and health officials under the supervision of the Military Health Director General to step up vaccination operations in accordance with the recommendations of the Scientific Vaccination Committee, calling for intensified diplomatic action to speed up the COVID-19 jab process.

It was also decided to divide the country into districts comprising two or more governorates, according to the incidence rate per 100 thousand inhabitants over the last 14 days.

Fieldwork teams will also be formed in priority districts in terms of the infection spread to undertake jab operations.

According to the same source, the enforcement of these measures will start from the governorate of Tataouine which is suffering from a large spread of the coronavirus and the classification of regions will be reviewed according to the degree of spread of the pandemic.

The President of the Republic ascribed "the loss of the battle against the pandemic to a number of political choices that did not take into account the most basic human rights and were dictated by narrow partisan interests."