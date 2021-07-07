Angola: Over 100 Tons of Goods to Assist Drought Victims in Cunene

Luanda — At least 168 tons of goods were sent to the southern Cunene province on Monday to assist the drought victims in the region.

The batch consists of mineral water, rice, sugar, beans, cooking oil, canned sardines and kitchen items (pots, plates, glasses).

Also on Friday, 192 tons of various products were also delivered to the municipalities of Curoca, Ombandja and Cahama, in the province of Cunene.

Angolan Executive, through Ministry of Social Action, Family and Women Promotion (MASFAMU), recently provided support to the needy populations in the provinces of Benguela, Namibe, Cuando Cubango and Huila.

Drought has been hitting the country's southern region since 2018, with the province of Cunene taking the brunt of the phenomenon.