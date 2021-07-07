Algeria: State's Solidarity, Social Character Reiterated

Algiers — Prime Minister Aïmene Benabderrahmane paid Tuesday a working visit to Algiers where he distributed housing units and reiterated the State's commitment to continuing the efforts to meet the needs of the population in terms of access to housing.

During the housing distribution operation on the occasion of the celebration of the 59th anniversary of the Independence and Youth Day, Benabderrahmane inaugurated the site of 3,746 rental-purchase housing units (AADL) in Douira, which was named after late mujaheed Mohamed Chaabani.

This site comprises all the conveniences of life, notably acces to drinking water, electricity and gas, as well as schools and sports ground and playing fields.

Prime minister continued his visit to the commune of Baba Hassan where he inaugurated a new housing site made up of 3,000 rental-purchase housing units (AADL).

Named after mujaheed Moussa Cherchali, called "Si Mustapha," who died in January 2021, this site also comprises all the necessary life facilities.

This operation, which comes within the framework of the celebration of the 59th anniversary of Independence and Youth Day, will be marked by the distribution, nationwide, of 96,803 housing units of different formulas.

Speaking following the key handover ceremony to the beneficiaries of the rental-purchase housing units (AADL) and the rental public housing units (LPL), the Prime minister said that "the State will continue supporting the sector of housing."

He insisted on the State's commitment to continuing its support to the housing sector, underlining that this policy reflects "the social and solidarity character of the Algerian State."