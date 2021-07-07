Zimbabwe: National Census Set for April 2022 - Mthuli Ncube

7 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Stephen Tsamba

THE fifth population census in Zimbabwe after its independence in 1980, will be conducted in April next year, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has announced.

The process which precedes the delineation exercise of constituencies ahead of harmonised elections in 2023 will commence on 21 and end on 30 April.

Ncube said this at his first meeting with the National Census Committee (NCC) which he will head national survey would be the first to conducted using digital platforms and computer tablets.

"Zimbabwe will conduct its fifth population and housing census from 21 to 30 April 2022," said Ncube.

"The 2022 population and housing census will be the first digital census in the history of Zimbabwe and will be making use of computer tablets during census the enumeration process."

Ncube said that the NCC had agreed on following a three-stage road map which consists of pre-enumeration as the first stage, enumeration, and post-enumeration as the second and final stages respectively.

According to Ncube, the first two stages are a census field mapping exercise which is the subdivision of the whole country into enumeration areas of 80 to 120 households and is to be completed by 21 January 2022.

"The enumeration phase is the most critical stage in the census programme since the quality of the national data will largely depend on it, the actual field enumeration phase for the census is scheduled for 21 to 30 April 2022."

Results of the census are expected on 1 August 2022 ahead of the 2023 national elections.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
How Aquaculture and Innovation Help Farmer Grow Her Business

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X