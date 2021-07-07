Zimbabwe: NGO Boss Swindles Us$65 000

ENVIRONMENT Africa has taken it's former finance and administration manager to court after he allegedly transferred the organisation's funds amounting US$65 385 to his personal account and squandering it.

Shaibi Million was employed by the non-governmental organisation (NGO) until April 2021 when the scam was unearthed.

The nonprofit making organisation is demanding the misappropriated funds, interest on the amount as well as costs of the law suit.

According to summons filed with the High Court, Million committed the alleged offence between November 21 and February 3 this year.

"He unlawfully and wrongfully transferred US$59 585 from Environment Africa's Nostro Account held with First Capital Bank to his account also held with the same bank. These transfers were not authorised by the plaintiff and none of the transferred amounts have been recovered," reads the summons.

"Further around December 2020, he wrongfully and intentionally misappropriated US$5 800 which was meant for the purchase of solar system for the plaintiff but was unlawfully and without authorisation converted by Million to his own use."

The court has been told that despite demand, Million has refused to pay back the money prompting the current court action.

The case is still pending.