Zimbabwe: Tenant Stabs Landlord to Death Over Rent

A KWEKWE TENANT Monday stabbed his landlord to death following a misunderstanding over outstanding rentals Monday.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident saying police were investigating the demise of 22-year-old Prayer Banda after he had been stabbed on the chest by his tenant Victor Moyo with a knife in the early hours of Monday.

"Zimbabwe Republic Police are investigating a case of murder of a 22-year-old man who died after being stabbed once with a knife by a tenant. The incident occurred on 5 July 2021at about 0202 hours in Mbizo, Kwekwe," said Mahoko, adding the now deceased arrived home in the early hours of the morning and forced open a tenant's bedroom door before ordering him to vacate the room.

"A misunderstanding ensued and the now deceased Prayer Banda produced a knife. He tried to stab the tenant Victor Moyo a male aged 24 and was overpowered and disarmed. The tenant then stabbed Banda once on the chest and he bled profusely. Banda tried to seek assistance from his neighbours but collapsed and died before getting any," Mahoko said.

The matter was reported to the police and the scene was attended.

The body is being held at Kwekwe General Hospital Mortuary awaiting post mortem while Moyo was arrested and investigations are underway.

"We appeal to members of the public to solve disputes amicably and avoid the use of violence. Common sense should always prevail in determining ways of handling disputes," Mahoko said.