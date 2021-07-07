Zimbabwe: Truck Driver in Soup for Setting Fuel Station Ablaze

A TRUCK driver employed by Creadlyne Transport, Aleck Chivanga is being sued for US$80 000 after he allegedly caused a fire which engulfed RAM Service Station in Ruwa last year

The fire also burnt to ashes a motor spares shop owned by Joyce Kanhukamwe, who has now taken the matter to the High Court.

Kanhukamwe is demanding US$80 000 from Chivanga and his employer, being the value of goods that were in her shop when it was burnt down.

The complainant said she has tried to engage the defendants with no joy forcing her to take the matter to the courts.

According to court papers the incident occurred on November 5, 2020 when Chivanga delivered fuel at RAM service station.

He then started to decant petrol into the underground tanks of RAM Service Station.

"Chivanga was negligent and did not follow all safety protocols that are supposed to be adhered to in the offloading of fuel. As a result of his negligence and omission, an explosion occurred between the horse and trailer of his truck," said Kanhukamwe.

"The explosion ignited a fire that quickly spread and engulfed RAM Service Station complex and surrounding areas including my motor spares shop which was situated within the perimeter of the service station. The fire obliterated my shop which had stock valued at US$80 000 and I did not recover anything from the shop," she said.

It is her argument, she said that if Chivanga had been careful, the fire would not have started, and destroyed her property.

The case is yet to be heard.