Rwanda: Gakenke - Local Leader Held Over Alleged Torture, Assault

The executive secretary of Muhondo Sector in Gakenke District has been arrested with two others and is being investigated for charges of torture and intentional assault.

The arrests were confirmed by Thierry Murangira, the Spokesperson of Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), who said that they occurred on July 5 and 6.

The trio was put in custody for assaulting a motorcycle rider on a bridge that separates Gakenke and Rulindo districts, as they enforced measures to contain Covid-19 in the country, which bans inter-district travel.

A video of the incident, which, according to Murangira occurred on June 27 was recorded by a bystander on a mobile phone, and it showed a man being taken off a motorcycle on which he carried sacs of unspecified merchandise.

A scuffle ensues and a group of men is seen pinning him on the ground tying him up with what looks like a rope.

"On July 5 and July 6 we arrested Valens Hakuzimana 43 year old, the executive secretary of Muhondo sector in Gakenke district, Anastase Nzamuramabaho 28-year-old, the youth council of Muhondo sector and Dieudonné Bizimana 34 year old, the cell leader of Gahama Village, they are being invested and are in custody at Rushashi and Gakenke RIB stations," Murangira said.

He added: "We arrested three but we are still looking for three others who were allegedly involved too, they allegedly assaulted the motorcycle rider when they were enforcing the new Covid-19 regulations, this happened at a bridge that divides Rulindo and Gakenke district last week Sunday June 27." he added.

RIB warns anyone who beats another individual even if they are in the wrong, because there is no law that punishes people with physical assault and without due process, said Murangira.

According to article 113 of the penal code No. 68/2018, any person convicted of torture is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than 20 years and not more than 25 years.

If torture results in an incurable illness, permanent incapacity to work, full loss of function of an organ or mutilation of any key body organ, death or is committed by a public official in his/her duties, the penalty is life imprisonment.

And according to article 121 of the penal code No. 68/2018, any person convicted of intentional assault or battery is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than three years and not more than five years and a fine of not less than Rwf500,000 and Rwf1 million, or both.