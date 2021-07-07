Rwanda: Veteran Goalkeeper Ndoli Keen to Impress at Gorilla FC

6 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

NEW Gorilla FC goalkeeper Jean Claude Ndoli is determined to help his team perform well next season after joining the Nyamirambo based side last week.

The former APR FC goalie signed a three-year deal and is reportedly to have been given Rwf7 million signing on fee.

"I am happy to join Gorilla FC and will try my best to help the team perform well next season. I hope to pass on the experience that I have to the other goalkeepers in the team and the rest of the squad," Ndoli said.

The Nyamirambo-based club Gorilla FC was promoted to the top flight in 2019.

The 35-year-old signed for APR FC in 2006 and also played for AS Kigali, Kiyovu Sports and Musanze FC.

Ndoli won 10 Rwandan Premier League titles and 7 Peace cup trophies.

Ndoli was a regular starter for "Amavubi" where he played 19 times between 2009 and 2016. He started in goal as Rwanda lost the 2009 CECAFA Cup final 2-0 to Uganda.

He last played for the national team in 2016.

