Nigeria: Mosque Attack - Osun Muslim Community Demands Prosecution of Masquerade

7 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hameed Oyegbade

The Osun State Muslim Community (OSMC) has called on the police to ensure the prosecution of the masquerade who attacked Muslims while praying at a mosque in Osogbo, Osun State.

OSMC described the attack on Qamarudeen Mosque Ita Olookan in which the leader of the Muslim group, Alhaji Alfa Moshood Salahudeen, was killed and 14 others, including children and women, were injured as unfortunate.

In a statement jointly signed by the President of OSMC, Alhaji Mustafa Olawuyi, and the General Secretary, Alhaj Hashim Olapade, the Muslim community said the man who led the attack, Kayode Esuleke, must face the full wrath of the law.

The Muslim Community said that Esuleke, who is a Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, was boasting that he cannot be prosecuted because of his connection with the state government.

Olawuyi warned that the patience and tolerance of Muslims in the state should not be allowed to reach the elastic limit before security agencies would take necessary steps.

The Muslim community however commended the state Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, for his timely intervention in ensuring treatment of those injured.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
How Aquaculture and Innovation Help Farmer Grow Her Business

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X