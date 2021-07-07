Nigeria: Mosque Attack - Osun Muslim Community Demands Prosecution of Masquerade

The Osun State Muslim Community (OSMC) has called on the police to ensure the prosecution of the masquerade who attacked Muslims while praying at a mosque in Osogbo, Osun State.

OSMC described the attack on Qamarudeen Mosque Ita Olookan in which the leader of the Muslim group, Alhaji Alfa Moshood Salahudeen, was killed and 14 others, including children and women, were injured as unfortunate.

In a statement jointly signed by the President of OSMC, Alhaji Mustafa Olawuyi, and the General Secretary, Alhaj Hashim Olapade, the Muslim community said the man who led the attack, Kayode Esuleke, must face the full wrath of the law.

The Muslim Community said that Esuleke, who is a Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, was boasting that he cannot be prosecuted because of his connection with the state government.

Olawuyi warned that the patience and tolerance of Muslims in the state should not be allowed to reach the elastic limit before security agencies would take necessary steps.

The Muslim community however commended the state Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, for his timely intervention in ensuring treatment of those injured.