Nigeria: Senate Flays 'Unlawful' Arrest of Nigerians By Benin Republic

The Senate yesterday condemned the "unlawful" encroachment and arrest of Nigerians by the authorities of the Republic of Benin.

It directed its Committees on Foreign Affairs, Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, and States and Local Governments to interface with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice, and the National Border Commission to put in place the necessary mechanism that would provide lasting solutions to this issue.

This followed a motion by Senator Tolu Odebiyi (APC, Ogun), who called the attention to the alleged encroachments into Nigeria's territory by authorities of the Republic of Benin, which, he said, "has become increasingly disturbing."

He noted that "gendarmes" from the Republic of Benin crossed illegally into Nigeria territory to carry out the arrest of one Pastor Kunle Garb and Mr. Benjamin Amosu, his interpreter, who were residents of Igbokofi Village in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State for demanding the reversal of the land encroachment by Government of the Republic of Benin.