Nigeria: Senate Flays 'Unlawful' Arrest of Nigerians By Benin Republic

7 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

The Senate yesterday condemned the "unlawful" encroachment and arrest of Nigerians by the authorities of the Republic of Benin.

It directed its Committees on Foreign Affairs, Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, and States and Local Governments to interface with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice, and the National Border Commission to put in place the necessary mechanism that would provide lasting solutions to this issue.

This followed a motion by Senator Tolu Odebiyi (APC, Ogun), who called the attention to the alleged encroachments into Nigeria's territory by authorities of the Republic of Benin, which, he said, "has become increasingly disturbing."

He noted that "gendarmes" from the Republic of Benin crossed illegally into Nigeria territory to carry out the arrest of one Pastor Kunle Garb and Mr. Benjamin Amosu, his interpreter, who were residents of Igbokofi Village in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State for demanding the reversal of the land encroachment by Government of the Republic of Benin.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
How Aquaculture and Innovation Help Farmer Grow Her Business

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X