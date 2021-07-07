Eritrea: Students' Summer Greening Campaign 2021

The Ministry of Education reported that High School Students' Summer Greening Campaign will be conducted nationwide from 7 July to 15 August.

According to a report from the office of the Ministry, the campaign will be conducted in 39 sub-zones from 100 centers and 24 thousand students including 42% female students as well as about one thousand supervisors will take part.

Mr. Fitwi Woldegergis, head of the Students' Summer Greening Campaign at the Ministry of Education, said that the program will include planting tree seedlings, construction, and renovation of terraces and water diversion schemes, renovation of roads among others.

Mr. Fitwi went on to say that the objective of the campaign that was launched in 1994 was to ensure the participation of high school students and teachers in redressing the environment, creating a conducive environment of cooperation as well as inculcating the culture of work among the students.

Mr. Fitwi also called on parents, agricultural experts, health practitioners, teachers as well as administrations and stakeholders to underpin participation for the success of the campaign.

He also called on all participants for strict observation of the guidelines issued to control the COVID-19 pandemic.