Eritrea: Students' Summer Greening Campaign 2021

6 July 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The Ministry of Education reported that High School Students' Summer Greening Campaign will be conducted nationwide from 7 July to 15 August.

According to a report from the office of the Ministry, the campaign will be conducted in 39 sub-zones from 100 centers and 24 thousand students including 42% female students as well as about one thousand supervisors will take part.

Mr. Fitwi Woldegergis, head of the Students' Summer Greening Campaign at the Ministry of Education, said that the program will include planting tree seedlings, construction, and renovation of terraces and water diversion schemes, renovation of roads among others.

Mr. Fitwi went on to say that the objective of the campaign that was launched in 1994 was to ensure the participation of high school students and teachers in redressing the environment, creating a conducive environment of cooperation as well as inculcating the culture of work among the students.

Mr. Fitwi also called on parents, agricultural experts, health practitioners, teachers as well as administrations and stakeholders to underpin participation for the success of the campaign.

He also called on all participants for strict observation of the guidelines issued to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
How Aquaculture and Innovation Help Farmer Grow Her Business

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X