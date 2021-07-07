Eritrea: Veteran Freedom Fighter Girmai Gebremeskel Passes Away

Veteran freedom fighter Girmai Gebremeskel, Manager of Civil Public Administration (CPA), passed away on 5 July at the age of 74.

Veteran freedom fighter Girmai Gebremeskel joined the Eritrean Popular Liberation Forces in 1972 and served his country and people with strong dedication in various capacities in the pre-independence period.

After Independence, veteran fighter Girmai Gebremeskel served his country and people in various capacities including as Manager of CPA and member of the National Insurance Corporation of Eritrea Board of Directors.

Veteran freedom fighter Girmai is survived by his wife and six children.

His funeral service was conducted today at noon at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery.

Expressing deep sorrow on the passing away of the veteran freedom fighter Girmai Gebremeskel, Civil Public Administration (CPA) expresses condolence to his family and friends.