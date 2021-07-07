Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Sixty-one patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Southern, Central and, Northern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, twenty-nine patients are from Quarantine Centers in Senafe (17), Dubarwa (4), Adi-Keih (3), Mendefera (2), Areza (2), and Adi-Quala (1); Southern Region. Twenty-one patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Eleven patients are from Quarantine Centers in Massawa (9), Ghinda (1), and Afabet (1); Northern Red Sea Region.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has accordingly risen to 6,188.

The total number of recovered patients stands at 5,808 while the number of deaths at 25.

06 July 2021