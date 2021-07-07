Tunisia: Medenine-Covid - Targeted Sanitary Lockdown in Various Delegations

6 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Regional Committee for the fight against natural disasters in the governorate of Medenine decided, on Tuesday during an emergency meeting, to establish a general sanitary lockdown in the delegation of Sidi Makhlouf as well as a targeted lockdown in Medenine-North, Medenine-South and Beni Khedache for a 10-day period starting from July 7, 2021.

These decisions come in light of the critical epidemiological situation in the region, said officials of the Regional Directorate of Health during the meeting.

According to the same source, the number of cases of infection by the virus has reached 2,218 cases over the past two weeks, an average prevalence of 430 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

Other measures were announced during this meeting, including the return to the mandatory quarantine of positive cases identified in all delegations as well as the strict implementation of the health protocol, the same source said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
How Aquaculture and Innovation Help Farmer Grow Her Business

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X