Tunisia: Medenine-Covid - Targeted Sanitary Lockdown in Various Delegations

Tunis/Tunisia — The Regional Committee for the fight against natural disasters in the governorate of Medenine decided, on Tuesday during an emergency meeting, to establish a general sanitary lockdown in the delegation of Sidi Makhlouf as well as a targeted lockdown in Medenine-North, Medenine-South and Beni Khedache for a 10-day period starting from July 7, 2021.

These decisions come in light of the critical epidemiological situation in the region, said officials of the Regional Directorate of Health during the meeting.

According to the same source, the number of cases of infection by the virus has reached 2,218 cases over the past two weeks, an average prevalence of 430 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

Other measures were announced during this meeting, including the return to the mandatory quarantine of positive cases identified in all delegations as well as the strict implementation of the health protocol, the same source said.