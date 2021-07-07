Tunisia: Small Cabinet Meeting Announces Emergency Measures to Stem Coronavirus Spread

6 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Emergency measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus were announced Tuesday at a small cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi.

This includes 840 extra contracts for the provision of services in field hospitals and the signing on Wednesday of an agreement to aquire 1,000 oxygen concentrators, said the Prime Ministry.

It was also decided to sign an agreement to acquire 3, 581,000 doses of single-dose Johson and Johnson vaccine outside the COVAX initiative.

Besides, 300 million dinars in additional and urgent funding from the State budget will be directed towards financing the public health sector.

Contracts for the provision of services with the Health Ministry will be paid within a week and social funds will be urged to to make further effort to finance the public health sector during this period.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
How Aquaculture and Innovation Help Farmer Grow Her Business

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X