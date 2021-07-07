Tunisia: Small Cabinet Meeting Announces Emergency Measures to Stem Coronavirus Spread

Tunis/Tunisia — Emergency measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus were announced Tuesday at a small cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi.

This includes 840 extra contracts for the provision of services in field hospitals and the signing on Wednesday of an agreement to aquire 1,000 oxygen concentrators, said the Prime Ministry.

It was also decided to sign an agreement to acquire 3, 581,000 doses of single-dose Johson and Johnson vaccine outside the COVAX initiative.

Besides, 300 million dinars in additional and urgent funding from the State budget will be directed towards financing the public health sector.

Contracts for the provision of services with the Health Ministry will be paid within a week and social funds will be urged to to make further effort to finance the public health sector during this period.