Tunisia: Manouba-Covid-19 - Seven Fatalities, 359 Additional Cases of Infection

6 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Seven people have died of the Coronavirus in the governorate of Manouba over the past 24 hours, bringing to 590 the total number of deaths linked to the pandemic in the region.

The new deaths were reported in Mornaguia (3 deaths), Daouar Hicher (2 deaths) and Manouba (2 deaths), according to an updated report published Tuesday by the Regional Health Directorate.

The region has also recorded 359 new cases of infection, which brings to 20,187 the number of positive cases recorded in the governorate since the outbreak of the virus.

Among these patients, 15,554 are cured of the infection while 3,626 people are currently carriers of the virus, according to the same source which recalls that the occupancy rate of resuscitation beds in the governorate of Manouba has reached its maximum capacity and that 80 patients are now hospitalized at the Mohamed Kassab Institute and the Tebourba Local Hospital.

