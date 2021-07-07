Tunisia: Bizerte-Covid-19 - General Health Lockdown in Several Delegations From July 8

Tunis/Tunisia — A general health lockdown has been instituted in the governorate of Bizerte in the delegations of Bizerte-North, Bizerte-South, Menzel Bourguiba, Tinja and Joumine, for a period of five days, from July 8 to July 12, announced on Tuesday, Mohamed Gouider, Governor of Bizerte and Head of Regional Committee for the Fight against Natural Disasters.

This decision aims at breaking the chains of infection and preventing the spread of the Coronavirus, he stressed, adding that the lockdown provisions do not apply to emergency cases, night workers, travel related to national and university exams, nor to market supply activities.

For her part, member of the Medical Monitoring Unit in Bizerte, Salma Mchirgui described the epidemiological situation as "very serious" in the region where the prevalence has reached an average of 583 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

Since the appearance of the virus, the governorate of Bizerte has known 648 deaths linked to the pandemic and 15,624 cases of infection including 1,1662 cured patients.