Algeria: Housing - 'State Will Spare No Effort to Meet Population's Needs'

6 July 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS- Prime Minister, Aïmene Benabderrahmane, said Tuesday in Algiers that "the state will spare no effort to meet the needs of the population in terms of access to housing."

Speaking to the press at the end of his working visit to Algiers during which he proceeded to the distribution of housing units on the occasion of the celebration of the 59th anniversary of Independence and Youth Day, the Prime Minister said that "the State will continue to support the housing sector."

"Our today's visit is meant to demonstrate the social character of the Algerian State and also the importance attached by the President of the Republic to these programs, dedicated to the population in general and the most disadvantaged social classes, "said Benabderrahmane during his first official visit since his appointment last June 30 as Prime Minister.

He further reiterated "the State's continued support to the housing sector," ensuring that this policy reflects "the social character and solidarity of the Algerian State."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X