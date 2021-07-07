Algeria: Housing - 'State Will Spare No Effort to Meet Population's Needs'

ALGIERS- Prime Minister, Aïmene Benabderrahmane, said Tuesday in Algiers that "the state will spare no effort to meet the needs of the population in terms of access to housing."

Speaking to the press at the end of his working visit to Algiers during which he proceeded to the distribution of housing units on the occasion of the celebration of the 59th anniversary of Independence and Youth Day, the Prime Minister said that "the State will continue to support the housing sector."

"Our today's visit is meant to demonstrate the social character of the Algerian State and also the importance attached by the President of the Republic to these programs, dedicated to the population in general and the most disadvantaged social classes, "said Benabderrahmane during his first official visit since his appointment last June 30 as Prime Minister.

He further reiterated "the State's continued support to the housing sector," ensuring that this policy reflects "the social character and solidarity of the Algerian State."