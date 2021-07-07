Algeria: Benabderrahmane to Distribute Housing Units in Algiers

Algiers — Prime Minister, Aïmene Benabderrahmane, started Tuesday morning a working visit to Algiers during which he will distribute housing units and this on the sidelines of the celebration of the 59th anniversary of Independence and Youth Day.

During this visit, Benabderrahmane will proceed to the inauguration of 3,746 rental-purchase housing units (AADL) in Douira, as well as the naming of the site and its main street.*

The prime minister will also inaugurate 3,000 AADL housing units built in the municipality of Baba Hassan, where he will visit a rental-purchase housing sample.

According to the program set for this visit, presentations on the housing program likely to be delivered nationwide and in the province of Algiers will be provided by the sector's officials.

A symbolic handing-over of the keys to the beneficiaries of rental-purchase housing units (AADL) and public rental housing units (LPL) will also take place at the end of this visit.