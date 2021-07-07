Sierra Leone: Slight Increase in Food Price

According to the May,2021, Consumer Price Index (CPI) published by Statistic Sierra Leone, there has been a slight increase in food and Non- alcoholic beverages from 15.64 percent in April, 2021, to 17.56 percent in May, 2021.

The year-on inflation rate for food,according to Statistics, increased by 1.92 percent in the month of May.

Alcoholic beverage, tobacco and narcotic declined by 13.80 percent in April, 2021 to 12.23 percent in May, 2021, while the inflation rate increased by 1.57 percent.

"The May year-on-year national inflation rate further went up but remains at single-digit and is above the estimates of the Western and Eastern regions but below Southern and Northern regions," the report states.

The release also states that food inflation, which increased by 1.92 percentages, remains to be the major drive of the national inflation rate; and that non-food inflation dropped by 1.10 percentage point.

The release further states that alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics declined by 1.57 percentage, from 13.80 percent in April 2021 to 12.23 percent in May 2021, and clothing and footwear declined by 4.06 percentage.

The National Consumer Price Index (CPI) is the measure of the average price level of selected goods and services in the country and the inflation rate is the percentage change between the CPIs of any two periods which could be monthly, 3 monthly or 12 monthly.

The release states that statistics collected 437 items at the prevailing retail market price from six market in Freetown and three 3 market each in Bo, Kenema, Makeni, and Kono for weekly prices

Prices, according to the report, are also collected from other outlets for monthly items whose prices are less likely to fluctuate weekly.

"This reflects a slight monthly increase that is greater than the previous month, meaning that prices are increasing at a relatively higher rate," the release said.

The release notes that, clothing and, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, health, transport, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics, furniture, household equipment and household maintenance slightly declined.

Meanwhile, the National CPI measures the change in prices, on average, from month to month, of the goods and services bought by most households, in Freetown, Bo, Kenema and Makeni. Prices were collected for 437 items. All prices collected are the prevailing retail market prices.