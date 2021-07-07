Sierra Leone: Surveyor in Court for Land Fraud

53 years old Mohamed Kitubu, a land surveyor, was on Wednesday, 30th June, 2021, remanded at the Male Correctional Centre on Pademba road in Freetown after he made his third appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura presiding at Pademba Road Court No.1 on allegation of land fraud.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant 9155 Dwright Macarthy, alleged that the accused on different dates in April, 2020, at Sani Abercha Street in Freetown,obtained the sum of 11,500,000 from Saphietu Kamara for the purpose of land known same to be false.

Giving her evidence in chief, Saphietu Kamara, who is a petty trader at Abercha Street, said she recognised the accused through her mother-in-law and recalled on the date in question.

She said on the 17th March, 2020, at Abercha Street, the accused told her that he had a land for sale at Jui community, adding that on the next day herself, his husband and her mother-in-law went to Jui to inspect the said land.

At that juncture, Magistrate Kekura asked the prosecutor to take a date for him to have proper conference with her witness because she was a factual witness.

However, Lawyer I. J Kamara applied for bail on behalf of his client, noting that the accused is a Sierra Leonean residing in Freetown.

He further state that the accused has reliable and credible sorties that were willing and ready to enter into his recognisance.

He backed up his application with Section 79(2) of the Criminal Procedure Act No.32 of 1965.

Lawyer Kamara further drew the attention of the magistrate to rule 2&3 of the bail regulations which states that if the prosecutor wants to object to bail he must have an affidavit in position.

The prosecutor said he would rely on his affidavit served to the accused on his first appearance.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Kekura refused to grant bail to the accused because he has appeared before him on several occasions in respect of the same matter.

The matter was adjourned to Wednesday 7th July, 2021 for the complainant to continue her testimony.