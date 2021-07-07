Sierra Leone: Air Peace Resumes Direct Flight From Lagos to Freetown

1 July 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Alhaji Haruna Sani

Air Peace Flight has officially agreed to resume direct flight operations from Lagos to Freetown with effect from July 19, 2021.

According to a release from the Sierra Leone chapter of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO), a request for the resumption of the Air Peace Flight was made when the new Nigerian Ambassador, Henry John Omaku, arrived in Sierra Leone on April 29th this year and presented his letter of credence to President Bio on June 4th 2021.

"The leadership of NIDO Sierra Leone had two engagements with the High Commissioner on behalf of Nigerians in Sierra Leone, and that chiefly among issues discussed is the travel challenges Nigerians in Sierra Leone have been facing since Air Peace suspended its operations to Sierra Leone over one year ago," the statement reads.

The release further stated that the High Commissioner has been sympathetic to their plight, and promised to take up the issue with the management of the airline.

NIDO commended the High Commissioner for making good his promise and being able to persuade and secure the commitment of Air Peace to resume direct flight operations from Lagos to Freetown.

"Nigerians may therefore adjust their Airline preference and travel schedule by leveraging on this new opportunity, many more good things to come."

