Sierra Leone: Local Government Ministry Distributes 40 Garbage Trucks to Councils

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development yesterday distributed 40 Russian Dump Trucks to Local Councils nationwide and also signed a maintenance agreement with them.

The ceremony took place at the Sierra Leone Road Transport Corporation (SLRTC) compound, Kissy, Freetown.

In his opening remarks, the Permanent Secretary of Local Government and Rural Development, who doubles as chairman of the occasion, Thomas Lansana, said the distribution of the waste trucks by the Russian Federation was very timely.

He commended the government and the shipping agency for the astute role they played in ensuring the availability of those trucks.

The Permanent Secretary said the 40 trucks are minute as to what was promised by the Russian Federation, noting that, more trucks would be donated to them if the present ones are properly managed.

The items, he said, will contribute immensely to the country's waste management programme, thus re-echoing President Bio's clarion call on all to help develop the country.

Delivering his keynote address on behalf of the Chief Minister Jacob Jusu Saffa, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Tamba John Sylvanus Lamina, said the Dump Trucks, donated by the Russian Federation to the Government of Sierra Leone is a consignment of 200 Dump Trucks which the Russian government promised to donate to Sierra Leone during President Julius Maada Bio's visit to that country.

He said waste management has been a serious problem in the country, which he said needs serious sensitization because of the ugly attitude developed by many citizens.

The minister said some technicians were sent to Russia to be trained on how to properly maintain the trucks so that it can last for quite a long time.

He noted that they have developed MOU with all Local Councils in developing a framework for the management of the trucks. He thanked the drivers for their steadfastness during their two weeks training.

BO District Council Chairman, who doubles as the President of Local Council Association of Sierra Leone, Joseph M. Bindi, extends appreciations to the Minister of Local Government and the Government of Sierra Leone.

He admonished citizens to change their attitude towards waste management in the country and urged the drivers to not only be drivers, but operators as well.

He promised to put proper measures that will enhance proper waste management in their councils.

He committed on behalf of all councils to do due diligence to the gesture provided for them.

The occasion was climaxed by the distribution of certificates to participant, signing of maintenance agreements and handing over of allocated trucks per councils.