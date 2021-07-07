Cameroon: Movie Distribution - A Streaming Plateform Launched in Buea

Cameroonian Film maker Roseline Fonkwa is stamping indelible footprints with cutting edge technology to facilitate content streaming and distribution for film producers in Cameroon. Gobantu TV, a UK-registered over-the-top content streaming and Distribution Company was officially launched in Douala, South West Region recently. This is a massive boost for the Cameroon film Industry. The state-of-the-art platform Gobantu TV partners with movie producers, directors and actors to facilitate the seamless streaming and distribution of movies. "The movie producer subscribes and submits the movie, if it meets the criteria, a contract will be signed and the movie uploaded on the platform"-stated CEO Roseline Fonkwa.
