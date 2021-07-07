Cameroon: Cup of Cameroon - Coton, Astres, Union Sail to Semi-Finals

The elite clubs qualified for this crucial phase of the competition after winning their quarterfinals matches on Sunday July 4, 2021.

Three out of the four teams to play the semi-finals of the Cup of Cameroon are known. They include Coton Sport of Garoua, Les Astres of Douala and Union Sportive of Douala. Quarterfinals games for this competition were played across the country on Sunday July 4, 2021. At the Bertoua Municipal Stadium, Racing Club of Bafoussam measured weight with Coton sport of Garoua who just ended their run at the CAF Confederation Cup. The Coton farmers proved their experience by beating the Bafoussam boys, 2-1 and smoothly glided to the semi-finals. The scenario was similar with the quarterfinals game pitting AS Dibamba and Union Sportive of Douala. The two Littoral-based clubs logged horns at the Reunification Stadium in Douala. The game ended with a victory for Elite one side, Union Sportive, 2-0. This win unfortunately ended the road for amateur side AS Dibamba that had toiled hard, bringing down tougher teams to sail to the quarterfinals. It was equally the end of the road for another amateur side Options Sport of Limbe. They were sent out of the race by Elite one club Astres (1-0) during their quarterfinal game still at the Douala Reunification Stadium.

With the above results, the pairings for the semi-finals show that Coton Sport of Garoua will be meeting head on with Les Astres. The opponent of Union Sportive of Douala is yet to be known given that the quarterfinal game pitting PWD and Avion Academy is still to be programmed. Avion only got its quarterfinal place after beating Djiko FC 2-0 yesterday July 5, 2021. The winner of the game PWD versus Avion Academy will move to the semi-finals to meet Union, thereby completing the fixtures for this phase.