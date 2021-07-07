Cameroon's Digital Economy - Stakeholders Intensify ICT Protection

The National Agency for Information and Communication Technologies organized a three-day workshop in Limbe from June 30, 2021 to raise awareness on personal data protection.

Some 60 participants from enterprises and other structures in the South West Region have ended a three-day seminar on data security and protection of online personal data which begun last Wednesday June 30, 2021.The Director General of the National Agency for Information and Communication Technologies ( ANTIC), Prof. Ebot Ebot Enaw, addressed the participants at the opening ceremony explaining that for Cameroon's economy to benefit from the internet, organisations and enterprises ought to have the capacity to ensure cyber security as well as combat cyber criminality.

The event which held under the theme; "Privacy and Data Protection in the Digital Era; Challenges, Opportunities and Trends in Cameroon", falls within the framework of ANTIC's mission to secure the national cyberspace, through sensitization and policing the cyberspace of Cameroon. The ANTIC boss enumerated the numerous activities they have carried out so far, aimed at combating cybercrimes that have gained grounds within the two decades of ICTs existence in Cameroon. Such include; the identification of 4,242 fake Facebook accounts since 2019, of which 3,337 have been closed. In the process, ANTIC has protected 39 Facebook accounts and pages belonging to Ministries and members of Government. This is in a bid to enable citizens distinguish between fake and authentic ICT accounts. Equally, more than 2,050 complaints relating to scamming have been received and treated since 2019 and vulnerability scans and security audit missions, through which approximately 68,000 vulnerabilities inherent in the information systems of audited organisations have been identified and recommendations formulated to correct them before they get exploited by cybercriminals.

The objective of the Limbe workshop, according to organisers, was also to provide a platform for data protection specialists to work even more closely together to improve on protective measures across sectors and to ensure that privacy protection is a guiding principle of privacy efforts in cyber security.