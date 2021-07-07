Morocco/Cameroon: Cameroon-Morocco Friendlies - Promising Victory for U20 Lionesses

The Lionesses edged the Lioncelles of Morocco 2-0 in the first leg of a double international friendly that took place in Yaounde on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

The national women's U20 Lionesses of Cameroon have once more proven that they are a force to reckon with as far as women's football is concerned. The Lionesses edged the Lioncelles of Morocco 2-0 in the first leg of a double international friendly that took place at the Yaounde Omnisports Annex Stadium Number One on Sunday July 4, 2021. The encounter was the first major challenge for the new head coach of the U20 Lionesses, Josephine Ndoumou Mike and her girls. From the start, the Lionesses proved tough dominating the game with a good play style. The Lionesses had full control of the game even as the Moroccans put up a more defensive game. That notwithstanding, Lamine Mana was able to penetrate the Moroccan defence wall to open scores for Cameroon at the 40th minute. At half time, the score line was 1-0 in favour of the Lionesses.

The Moroccans came back much stronger in the second half having mastered the game tactics of the Cameroonians. The Lionesses braved the Moroccans onslaught with good defending skills from the team captain, Diane Tchanko, Ngambe Ladifatou, Nkada Nkada Diane and Nke Nina to put the Moroccans at bay. Replacement player, Felicia Annie Enganembem came in to put Cameroon on top when she scored the second goal for Cameroon at the 87th minute. Enganembem only joined the camp on Friday. In all, the Cameroonians were up to the task with good performances seen at the midfield from players like Ngo Ngock, Mbomozomo Yvana and Fadimatou Kome Aretouyap and also in the attack department even though they squandered some scoring chances. The U20 Lionesses are back in their hideout at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo where they are continuing with their training ahead of the return leg that will take place on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Annex Stadium Number One. The team resumed training at the CAF Stadium yesterday July 5, 2021. Absent in the group were Aboudi Assogna and Ngo Nleng who are nursing injuries. Coach Mike Ndoumou has called up two players from the First Division championship who have joined the team. They are Toko Megane (midfielder, Éclair of Sa'a) and goalkeeper Onomo Christ Emile of Louves Minproff.