Morocco/Cameroon: Cameroon-Morocco Friendlies - Promising Victory for U20 Lionesses

6 July 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Lionesses edged the Lioncelles of Morocco 2-0 in the first leg of a double international friendly that took place in Yaounde on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

The national women's U20 Lionesses of Cameroon have once more proven that they are a force to reckon with as far as women's football is concerned. The Lionesses edged the Lioncelles of Morocco 2-0 in the first leg of a double international friendly that took place at the Yaounde Omnisports Annex Stadium Number One on Sunday July 4, 2021. The encounter was the first major challenge for the new head coach of the U20 Lionesses, Josephine Ndoumou Mike and her girls. From the start, the Lionesses proved tough dominating the game with a good play style. The Lionesses had full control of the game even as the Moroccans put up a more defensive game. That notwithstanding, Lamine Mana was able to penetrate the Moroccan defence wall to open scores for Cameroon at the 40th minute. At half time, the score line was 1-0 in favour of the Lionesses.

The Moroccans came back much stronger in the second half having mastered the game tactics of the Cameroonians. The Lionesses braved the Moroccans onslaught with good defending skills from the team captain, Diane Tchanko, Ngambe Ladifatou, Nkada Nkada Diane and Nke Nina to put the Moroccans at bay. Replacement player, Felicia Annie Enganembem came in to put Cameroon on top when she scored the second goal for Cameroon at the 87th minute. Enganembem only joined the camp on Friday. In all, the Cameroonians were up to the task with good performances seen at the midfield from players like Ngo Ngock, Mbomozomo Yvana and Fadimatou Kome Aretouyap and also in the attack department even though they squandered some scoring chances. The U20 Lionesses are back in their hideout at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo where they are continuing with their training ahead of the return leg that will take place on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Annex Stadium Number One. The team resumed training at the CAF Stadium yesterday July 5, 2021. Absent in the group were Aboudi Assogna and Ngo Nleng who are nursing injuries. Coach Mike Ndoumou has called up two players from the First Division championship who have joined the team. They are Toko Megane (midfielder, Éclair of Sa'a) and goalkeeper Onomo Christ Emile of Louves Minproff.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
How Aquaculture and Innovation Help Farmer Grow Her Business

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X