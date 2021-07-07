Namibia Among Contenders to Host ICC Events... Targets 2024-2031 Cycle

Namibia is among six associate nations of the International Cricket Council (ICC) that have submitted proposals to host one of the eight men's ICC events - two ODI World Cups, four T20 World Cups and two Champions Trophies to be held between 2024 and 2031.

The other five ICC associate nations that have also submitted proposals are Malaysia, Oman, Scotland, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the USA. Other 10 full members of the ICC led by Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the West Indies and Zimbabwe have also submitted preliminary technical proposals to play host to those events as well. This included individual country submissions as well as joint proposals.

A separate process to determine the hosts of the World Test Championship final as well as Women's and Under-19 events during this cycle will begin later this year. Over the last decade or so, the ICC's men's events have largely been hosted by the so-called Big Three comprising India, Australia and England.

The last three 50-over World Cups have taken place in India (co-hosted with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in 2011), Australia (co-hosted with New Zealand in 2015) and England (2019), with India set to host the 2023 event as well.

India were due to host this year's T20 World Cup before it was shifted to the UAE due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while Australia are set to host the next T20 World Cup in 2022.

Earlier this year, the ICC made a U-turn with regards to the process to pick hosts for global events, returning to a process whereby hosts will be selected by the ICC board rather than determined via open bidding.