Cameroon: Challenges of Effective Media Regulation

Tasked with the duty to establish a responsible media landscape, the National Commission Council has a series of obstacles to fully regulate the sector.

Besides the Council's educational role, the NCC holds a disciplinary powers on media organs and professionals. According to Prof Tobie Hond, the disciplinary measures cut across warning, the temporary suspension and permanent prohibition of activities of any media person or organ. However, the Secretary General laments that the Council is not financially autonomous and depends on subvention from the government. As such, there are times they do not fully obtain their financial request. This hinders the Council from carrying out some of its missions.

Furthermore, the media regulatory power of the Council is dispersed. Prof. Tobie Hond explained that the Minister of Communication gives media the authorisation to operate, whereas the authorisation to function is a major instrument to regulate the media sector. There is also the Press Card Commission which gives out press cards to media professionals. This is a duty which is supposed to be carried out by the NCC. The Secretary General further revealed that the Minister of Communication distributes governments' subventions to the private media. This is also another duty which is supposed to be carried out by NCC because if a media organ does not perform well, the authorisation to function needs to be withdrawn and this can only be done by the person who gives the authorisation.

The NCC has another major problem to enforce decisions they take. The text does not give the Council the power to apply decisions taken. When the NCC takes a decision, it is the Governor, or SDO who has to apply the decision in their various jurisdictions. Prof Tobia Hond underlined that they have realised decisions taken by NCC are not applied, whereas it is not their role to analyse decisions taken by NCC because they do not have the competence. "Public administrators need to accompany the NCC to fully play its role of media regulator which does not disturb auto-regulation", Prof. Tobia Hond noted.