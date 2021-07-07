South Africa: EOH Boss Says Company Has Done Enough to Make Govt Ban Unlikely

analysis

There is a thin-to-no chance that EOH will be banned from doing business with government, its chief executive officer Stephen van Coller told the Business Maverick on Tuesday, just as the firm's stock price took a hit after reports it was on the brink of being blacklisted from state contracts.

Revelations around four years ago of the involvement of IT firm's former CEO and other executives in fraudulent payments, improper meddling in tender processes, and paying politicians millions of rands for favours, wrecked the company's public profile, with regulators threatening harsh action if it did not fess up and clear rot in its ranks.

Part of the scandal involves evidence EOH had overcharged the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the Department of Water and Sanitation for some services. That led to a probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and an admission of debt by EOH.

Investors also punished the firm for the governance scandal: EOH's share price is down around 90% in the last three years. Van Coller, the company's newish chief executive, has been on a campaign to clear the corruption smear since 2019, launching a forensic investigation led by ENS Africa, and appearing in the...