South Africa: EOH Boss Says Company Has Done Enough to Make Govt Ban Unlikely

7 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mfuneko Toyana

There is a thin-to-no chance that EOH will be banned from doing business with government, its chief executive officer Stephen van Coller told the Business Maverick on Tuesday, just as the firm's stock price took a hit after reports it was on the brink of being blacklisted from state contracts.

Revelations around four years ago of the involvement of IT firm's former CEO and other executives in fraudulent payments, improper meddling in tender processes, and paying politicians millions of rands for favours, wrecked the company's public profile, with regulators threatening harsh action if it did not fess up and clear rot in its ranks.

Part of the scandal involves evidence EOH had overcharged the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the Department of Water and Sanitation for some services. That led to a probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and an admission of debt by EOH.

Investors also punished the firm for the governance scandal: EOH's share price is down around 90% in the last three years. Van Coller, the company's newish chief executive, has been on a campaign to clear the corruption smear since 2019, launching a forensic investigation led by ENS Africa, and appearing in the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
How Aquaculture and Innovation Help Farmer Grow Her Business

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X