Gunjur United are eyeing to overwhelm Young Africans in their week twenty-six fixture of the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League today, Tuesday at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field in Basori to fancy their first division league promotion goals.

Gunjur United and Young Africans shared spoils in the first round of the country's second tier following their 1-1 draw in a tricky encounter played at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field at Basori.

Gunjur United will affray to shock Young Africans to maintain their first division league promotion goals.

Young Africans will fray to overpower Gunjur United to stay in the second division league for another despite their dismal performance in the league campaign.

The Coastal Town boys, Gunjur United are among the teams vying for promotion to the first division league next season with 39 points after twenty-five league matches.

The Banjul based-team, Young Africans are affraying for survival in the country's second tier for another season with 27 points in twenty-five league fixtures.