Gambia: Gunjur Utd Eye to Engulf Young Africans to Fancy 1st Division League Promotion Goals

6 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur United are eyeing to overwhelm Young Africans in their week twenty-six fixture of the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League today, Tuesday at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field in Basori to fancy their first division league promotion goals.

Gunjur United and Young Africans shared spoils in the first round of the country's second tier following their 1-1 draw in a tricky encounter played at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field at Basori.

Gunjur United will affray to shock Young Africans to maintain their first division league promotion goals.

Young Africans will fray to overpower Gunjur United to stay in the second division league for another despite their dismal performance in the league campaign.

The Coastal Town boys, Gunjur United are among the teams vying for promotion to the first division league next season with 39 points after twenty-five league matches.

The Banjul based-team, Young Africans are affraying for survival in the country's second tier for another season with 27 points in twenty-five league fixtures.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fleecing of Nigeria By UK Firm In Billion Pound Lawsuit?
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X