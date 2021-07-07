Gambia: NAMs Suspend Monday's Session, Urge Ministers to Appear

Deputies at the National Assembly on Monday told the speaker that they would suspend the Monday 5 July 2021 Session until ministers appear for an adjournment debate for the legislative year.

Alagie Jawara, the National Assembly Member (NAM) for Lower Badibou moved the motion to suspend the sitting until today, Tuesday 6 July 2021 so that Cabinet ministers could attend the debate in which burning issues affecting national development could be discussed.

Omar Ceesay, the lawmaker for Niamina East, said that without the presence of the Cabinet ministers, their debate would be meaningless "because they have to be here and find the solutions to the problems affecting the country's development."