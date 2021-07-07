Gambia: NJDRR Launches Gambia Chapter

6 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay-Bah

The Network of Journalists on Disaster Risk Reduction (NJDRR) Gambian Chapter was last Friday launched at a colourful ceremony held at the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) conference hall.

NJDRR Gambia Chapter comprised journalists who are specialized or want to specialize in disaster reporting.

The network is affiliated to the National Disaster Management Agency -The Gambia, ECOWAS, AU, and UNDRR in the implementation of African Union roadmap on implementing the Sendia framework on Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-30.

The network is aimed at educating and informing the public on disasters and Disaster Risk Reduction in The Gambia.

Speaking at the launch, Sulayman Waan, National Coordinator of NJDRR said the NJDRR Gambia Chapter is a registered network, which comprised Gambian journalists.

Waan, however, stated that NJDRR is conscious of the need for Gambian Journalists, who are specialized in reporting on disaster risk reduction to come together to form a common platform for a common cause with development partners in their quest to sustainably and continuously disseminate information on disasters risk reduction in the country.

Sanna Dahaba, executive director National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) explained that as part of NDMA's efforts in raising public awareness on disaster risk reduction for safer and more resilient communities, they are pleased to be associated with the network on disaster risk reduction in the country.

"This network of professionals will help the country and our communities. We are pleased to be associated with network of journalists on disaster risk reduction in the country."

David Owino, Disaster Risk Reduction Association of Journalist in Kenya, commended the NDJRR for the partnership and applauded them for the foresight in coming up with such a platform.

He assured that their doors are always open to the network in a bid to work towards minimizing and mitigating the impact of disasters in their respective countries.

The launch also saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the NDJRR and NDMA to strengthen their relationship in fighting disasters in the country.

