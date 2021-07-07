South Africa: SA Records 15,501 New Covid-19 Cases, 457 Deaths

South Africa has recorded 15 501 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 090 909.

"This increase represents a 26.2% positivity rate, which is lower than yesterday (31.6%)," the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 457 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 62 628 to date.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (59%), followed by Western Cape (10%).

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 4%; Free State accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of the new cases.

A total of 13 548 841 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

Meanwhile, an increase of 790 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours.