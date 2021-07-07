South African Citizens Are Gatvol of ANC Corruption and Misrule

opinion

Our country is being sold to the highest bidder. It is the poor and Covid-affected citizens of South Africa who are footing the bill for corruption. When will it end? Is there even a possibility of an end if the governing party continues to be the government of the day? The answer is a sorrowful no that demands nothing but corrective action on the part of responsible citizens such as myself.

For too long we have watched the unscrupulous ANC government loot from our people unashamedly. It is only a morally bankrupt leadership that can consistently, for decades, fail to adequately address cases of rampant corruption that are paid for by the blood, sweat and tears of poor South Africans who are struggling to make ends meet due to the government-imposed lockdown.

Initially, the lockdown was endorsed in March 2021 as the coronavirus was relatively unknown, and curbing the spread was a priority. However, true to form, the ruling party and its sticky fingers found their way to funds that were raised to cushion struggling citizens from a struggling economy that was now forced shut.

From the PPE scandal that had the presidential spokesperson at the heart of it, the...