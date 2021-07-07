Liberia: Total Nonsense Cummings Blasts Weah's Critics

Opposition Alternative National Congress(ANC) political leader and founder of the Cummings foundation has dismissed claims that Corona Virus was imported to Liberia by the Weah government for profit making.

Cummings and his team has gone for a tour at hospitals in Montserrado, Margibi and Nimba Counties to get true pictures of happenings at those health centers.

According to Mr. Cummings, his visit at those places were to establish the pressing needs of those health facilities and how he and his team can became a help to fight the virus that is ravishing the country.

Most of the hospitals visited complained of the lack of oxygen tanks, PPEs, beds and other basic needs to help fight the virus.

At health centers visited, the ANC boss made interventions to include the purchasing of oxygen tanks, provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other needs of those health facilities.

The Cummings Foundation head said, his visit at those areas was total outside of politics adding that Liberians lives matters first before any other thing.

While in Nimba, one question he responded to harshly was when he was asked what was his take on concerns coming from some quarters of Liberia that the virus was brought into Liberia by President George Weah and his followers to get money from its international partners.

In his response, Cummings said the accusation was what he called "It is total nonsense."

According to the ANC political leader, the fight against Covid 19 should be the concern of every Liberian placing politics aside.

He called on Liberians to stop spreading falsehoods about the virus, adding that government did not bring any disease on the people of Liberia for profit making as it is being insinuated by many Liberians.

At the start of his tour, he wrote the below lines on his official social media page:

Today, my team and I continued our assessment visits at hospitals and were pleased to meet with the administrators and medical leadership of Catholic Hospital in Monrovia. The situation is dire, but the Cummings Africa Foundation (CAF) will do what we can to help address it while our consultations continue this week with other hospitals. Tomorrow we will visit Margibi and Nimba which are also the hardest hit counties in addition to Montserrado.

I want to personally thank our healthcare workers for their sacrifice and commitment to saving lives. What they do in spite of the challenges and dangers is pure patriotism and our country owes them a depth of gratitude.

To our citizens, do not despair. I know how hard it is waking up to several deaths news. My wife Teresa and I have had our own share of the shock and sadness, but we cannot lose hope in our ability to defeat COVID.

Please continue to follow the rules. Wash your hands. Wear your masks over your nose and mouth. Avoid crowded places. Visit the nearest hospital when you feel sick. Take the COVID vaccine to protect yourself. Remember the vaccine may not prevent you from getting COVID, but it drastically reduces the severity and your chances of death.

Let us say a prayer for our country and our fellow citizens.

God Bless us all.