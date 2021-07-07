Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 91 New Cases Tuesday

7 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Daily infections rose from 50 on Monday to 91 in the last 24-hour cycle.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus infection in Nigeria has reached 168,000 following the confirmation of 91 new cases on Tuesday, health authorities have said.

The daily infections rose from 50 on Monday to 91 in the last 24-hour cycle to reach the current figure.

In an update on its Facebook page Tuesday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), disclosed that the 91 new cases were recorded from seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos, again, topped the chart with 66 new cases out of 91.

While the FCT reported a single case, both Kaduna and Oyo States recorded three cases each with Kwara reporting 12 and Rivers, four. The duo of Ekiti and Plateau States reported one case each.

Meanwhile, nobody died of the disease on Tuesday as the country's latest fatality was recorded on Monday with total fatality still standing at 2,122.

Five patients were reported to have recovered after treatment on Tuesday, even as the NCDC said a total of 164,405 recoveries have been made while about 1,300 are still active in Nigeria.

The country has tested more than 2.3 million samples from its roughly 200 million population.

Similarly, more than 3.2 million persons have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines across the country.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe
Finance Minister's Claims on Zimbabwe Economy Fact-Checked
How Aquaculture and Innovation Help Farmer Grow Her Business

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X