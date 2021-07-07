Nigeria: Bandits Kill 18 People in Attack On Katsina Community

7 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Residents suspect the bandits were on a reprisal mission as the attack occurred three days after the killing of three suspected bandits in the area.

At least 18 people were killed by suspected armed bandits on Monday night in an attack on Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isah, told reporters that one other person was injured in the attack that occured in Tsauwa village.

Residents say the bandits may have been on a reprisal mission as they carried out the attack after the killing of three suspected bandits by the security agents in the area on Friday.

The bandits also rustled many livestock and set ablaze houses and silos before fleeing to the forest, many residents said.

The residents said security agents had killed the three suspects on Friday, when they repelled an attack by some gunmen.

However, the bandits apparently regrouped and returned Monday night to unleash terror on the village.

The police spokesperson said security agents were trailing the criminals.

Attacks by armed bandits on communities have continued in Northwestern states including Zamfara, Katsina, and Kaduna.

Apart from killing residents and destroying properties, the bandits also kidnap for ransom.

